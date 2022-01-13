© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Company Takes The Mess Out of Composting

KUAF | By Daniel Caruth
Published January 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST
Ozark Compost & Swap
The residential compost pick-up began offering services throughout the region in November of 2021.

Ozark Compost & Swap, a new residential compost pick-up service, aims to make composting more accessible for people in northwest Arkansas. The company offers weekly and bi-weekly options and also partners with local producers to deliver sustainable goods like coffee and household cleaners. 

