Ozark Compost & Swap, a new residential compost pick-up service, aims to make composting more accessible for people in northwest Arkansas. The company…
The nonprofit urban teaching farm, Apple Seeds, in Fayetteville demonstrates the science and art of turning food scraps and leaf debris into rich compost…
Food Recycling Solutions converts food waste into compost. When restaurants closed because of the pandemic, much of the company's source material went…
The city of Fayetteville is selling discounted composting equipment in an effort to reduce waste sent to the landfill. Items can be purchased through May…