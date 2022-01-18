© 2022 KUAF
Fayetteville Urban Forest Holds Remains of Enslaved African Americans

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST
Sharon Killian stands next to a grave marked only as "Sally," recently decorated by visitors paying their respects.

An 1800s burial ground on a wooded western slope of Mt. Sequoyah in Fayetteville contains mostly unmarked remains of dozens of enslaved African Americans. Almost lost to history, the site is being documented and restored by the Northwest Arkansas African American Heritage Association. Sharon Killian, board president, walks us through the place known as East Mountain Cemetery, recently deeded to the group for perpetual preservation by Fayetteville native, Lynn Wade. 

Correction: The original introduction to this report cites an African-American cemetery. East Mountain Cemetery is a historic municipal burial ground. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
