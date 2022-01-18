Fayetteville Urban Forest Holds Remains of Enslaved African Americans

An 1800s burial ground on a wooded western slope of Mt. Sequoyah in Fayetteville contains mostly unmarked remains of dozens of enslaved African Americans. Almost lost to history, the site is being documented and restored by the Northwest Arkansas African American Heritage Association. Sharon Killian, board president, walks us through the place known as East Mountain Cemetery, recently deeded to the group for perpetual preservation by Fayetteville native, Lynn Wade.

Correction: The original introduction to this report cites an African-American cemetery. East Mountain Cemetery is a historic municipal burial ground.