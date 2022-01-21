© 2022 KUAF
Northwest Arkansas Land Trust Links New Farmers to Available Farmlands

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST
Northwest Arkansas Land Trust Farmland Preservation Manager, Susan Koehler, shows a new parcel of land adjacent to Woolsey Wet Prairie in west Fayetteville under lease through NWA FARMLINK.

Northwest Arkansas Land Trust's NWA FARMLINK is a free new service connecting land-seeking farmers to available farmlands in the region, via an interactive web portal. Staff also provide guidance, resources and tools to farmers to cultivate success in their agriculatural endeavor. The mission of Northwest Arkansas Land Trust is to preserve and enhance the quality of life for all people in Northwest Arkansas through the permanent protection of both public and private lands. 

