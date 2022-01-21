Northwest Arkansas Land Trust Links New Farmers to Available Farmlands

Northwest Arkansas Land Trust's NWA FARMLINK is a free new service connecting land-seeking farmers to available farmlands in the region, via an interactive web portal. Staff also provide guidance, resources and tools to farmers to cultivate success in their agriculatural endeavor. The mission of Northwest Arkansas Land Trust is to preserve and enhance the quality of life for all people in Northwest Arkansas through the permanent protection of both public and private lands.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.