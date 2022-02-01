© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Cited in 'Negro Motorist Green Book'

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 1, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST
1024px-The_Negro_Motorist_Green_Book.jpg
Courtesy
/
New York Public Library Digital Collection
The "Green Book" was first published in 1936 as a guide for African-Americans to secure safe accommodations during Jim Crow segregation.

The "Green Book," an early 20th century travel guide published annually during racial segregation revealed safe places for African-American travelers to stay, dine, as well as vacation. Fayetteville history writer, Dave Edmark researched how the town of Fayetteville, starting back in the 1930's, accommodated Black travelers — his findings published in Flashback, the quarterly journal of the Washington County Historical Society.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Black HistoryAfrican AmericanUndisciplinedGreen Book
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
