New Book Chronicles Fight to Shut Down Industrial Swine Farm on the Buffalo National River

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST
Save-the-Buffalo-River-Again-02.jpg
Courtesy
/
Brian Thompson

Save the Buffalo River … Again” authored by Brian Thompson details the seven-year long battle to shutter an industrial swine breeding facility situated a few miles upstream of our nation's first declared national river. Sourcing news accounts, scientific studies, stakeholders, as well as lead opposition group, Buffalo River Watershed Alliance, Thompson reveals how corporate pork producers attempted but failed to stake a major claim on the ecologically sensitive watershed. 

Ozarks at Large Stories Buffalo River WatershedBuffalo River Watershed Alliance
