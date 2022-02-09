The Inspiration for Black Business Owners

Dr. Caree Banton, host of Undisciplined, gathered a panel of Black business owners from across northwest Arkansas to discuss their experiences. In an excerpt from the live recording, we hear what inspired them to start their own business. Find more information about upcoming Undisciplined Live recordings here.
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.