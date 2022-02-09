© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

The Inspiration for Black Business Owners

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams,
Caree Banton
Published February 9, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST
ud_panel.jpg
L Wood
/
KUAF
Keith Kidd, Nate Walls, Kinya Christian, Osis David, and Caree Banton gather to talk Black entrepreneurship at Into+View Gallery and Studio in Rogers, Ark.

Dr. Caree Banton, host of Undisciplined, gathered a panel of Black business owners from across northwest Arkansas to discuss their experiences. In an excerpt from the live recording, we hear what inspired them to start their own business. Find more information about upcoming Undisciplined Live recordings here.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Black History MonthUndisciplined Live
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
See stories by Caree Banton
Related Content