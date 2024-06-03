Storm damage impacts more than just homes in Rogers

Back on Wood Street in Rogers, right across from Carolyn Eiler, Douglas Salguero is busy working to make repairs to a Honda sedan. He has lived in Rogers for 18 years, and has a dozen family members who live throughout town. Salguero says the home belongs to one of his siblings, and saw pretty minimal damage. But his car is in bad shape.

“What you see in front of you, like you might guess, doesn’t need an explanation,” said Salguero. “So thank you, thank you to all the people who, with good hearts, have come and offered all kinds of help. And with the help of God, he always provides for us. That’s my experience, now that I lived through this natural disaster”

Salguero said it will probably take him three or four months of saving to be able to afford to get the car fixed, seeing as his family lives mostly paycheck to paycheck.

“With a bit of work, I think I can save enough to get the car fixed," he said, "but I’m not complaining because the material stuff can always be replaced, our lives cannot."

Salguero said more than anything, it’s been the community that has rallied around to offer immense support.

"The help has been from the community, neighbors helping neighbors, we’re helping each other remove our cars from the rubble," he said. “For example, local churches have come by to offer help. The state has only really helped clean the streets.”

