Cobblestone Farms Regenerates to Feed Community
Cobblestone Farms executive director Kelton Hays talks business with Dot, a Blue Heeler member of the farm's canine staff, in front of the greenhouse.
Cobblestone Farms greenhouse is lush with vegetable starts.
Vegetable starts flourish inside Cobblestone Farms' greenhouse.
Cobblestone Farms' hoop house is filled with emerging vegetable starts.
Winter garlic grows in a patch among Cobblestone Farms' freshly tilled fields.
Cobblestone Farms complex is located in west Fayetteville north of Weddington Road.
Cobblestone Farms sheep lounge in their fenced enclosure in the warm sun, as their canine guards Mitch and Nadji confer about the nice spring weather.
Late winter sun drenches a Cobblestone Farms hoop house.
Kelton Hays poses next to the farm's vegetable plots and indoor growing facilities currently filled with starts.
Four farm beehives hum with honeybees, preparing to pollinate farm crops.
The farm's entry road circles through and around the large farm complex.
Fallow during the global pandemic, Cobblestone Farms in west Fayetteville is regenerating this spring season with fresh staff and labor to sustainably grow food to market, as well as to donate to northwest Arkansas hunger relief agencies. Sign ups are available to those seeking harvest share boxes for both Cobblestone Farm-raised produce and meat.