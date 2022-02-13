Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Farming
-
Airship Coffee, a Bentonville-based coffee roaster and distributor, is partnering with Selva Coffee producers in Costa Rica to develop specialty products.…
-
The nonprofit urban teaching farm, Apple Seeds, in Fayetteville demonstrates the science and art of turning food scraps and leaf debris into rich compost…
-
For about 30 years, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has produced the Rural Profile of Arkansas. The biennial report aims to…
-
Cattle ranchers across the state are working hard to protect their herds from record low temperatures and heavy snowfall. Newborns calves are the most…
-
A grant from the Kellogg Company is providing 30 irrigation timers to manage water useage on approximately 15,000 acres of rice fields in the Arkansas…
-
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust was recently awarded a major grant from the Walton Family Foundation to help farmers seeking land and resources to grow…
-
A new certificate program from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is offering training for aspiring farmers in an effort to…
-
The outbreak of COVID-19 has hit the agriculture supply chain hard and devastated farms across the nation. However, some smaller, local farms are seeing a…
-
Through Northwest Arkansas Food Systems, the Walton Family Foundation is working to expand opportunities for farmers and increase consumers' access to…
-
Farmers have had to adjust the way they sell their products to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses like White River Creamery and Fat Top…