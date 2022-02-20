© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
OALStoryImage.png
Ozarks At Large

Ozarks at Large for Friday, February 18, 2022

Published February 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST
OAL-Grove

On today's show, a billion dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding is being delivered by the U.S. Treasury to Arkansas counties and cities—to be obligated by 2024. Plus, Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics helps us review news of the week, we welcome Hip Hop Hello to the KUAF family, and more.

Tags

Ozarks At Large Ozarks at Large
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich