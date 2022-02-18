© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Northwest Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act County Expenditures Vary

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST
Newly appointed Carroll County Judge Ronda Griffin stands with County Clerk, Donna Doss at the Eastern District County Courthouse in Berryville.

Arkansas counties in northwest Arkansas are deciding how to spend millions of American Rescue Plan dollars approved by Congress last year to offset impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic. We hear from several county officials, as well as a state official on rules and compliance.

Ozarks at Large Stories American Rescue PlanCarroll CountyCOVID-19
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
