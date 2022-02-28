Ozarks at Large for Monday, February 28, 2022

On today’s show, a Confederate monument removed in late 2020 from the Bentonville town square will be re-erected in a private city park. Plus, we learn more about a Makers to Market program hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library, a new batch of Pryor Center archives connects us to four radio legends, and much more.
