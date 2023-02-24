Resilient Black Women: Dr. Cornel West's Visit to Northwest Arkansas and his Message of Disruptive Love
On this episode, Joi and Deneshia reflect on Dr. Cornel West's visit to Northwest Arkansas, brought here by the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January, 2023. They especially reflect on Dr. West's message of "Disruptive Love" and how in being vulnerable, sharing our stories, and truly listening, we can find the common humanity we share and how that is a beginning place for healing.