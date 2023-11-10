© 2023 KUAF
Resilient Black Women
RBW Season 3: What is trauma and how do we heal?

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia Simpson
Published November 10, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST
Deneshia and Joi were so honored to talk with Shakira about this topic. Trauma is all too common for many of us. Sometimes it is difficult to heal. We hope this episode serves as a reminder that you are more than the trauma that has happened to you. We hope you find the tangible tools discussed in this episode helpful.

If you need help reach out!

You can visit https://www.arcrisis.org to find out about ways to seek immediate crisis support. If you need to talk to someone ASAP dial 988. It’s the 24/7 crisis/suicide hotline. Don’t stay quiet. Reach out! You are not alone! 

Resilient Black Women Resilient Black WomenMental health
Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is the co-host of <i>Resilient Black Women.</i>
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
