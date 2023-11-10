RBW Season 3: What is trauma and how do we heal?

Deneshia and Joi were so honored to talk with Shakira about this topic. Trauma is all too common for many of us. Sometimes it is difficult to heal. We hope this episode serves as a reminder that you are more than the trauma that has happened to you. We hope you find the tangible tools discussed in this episode helpful.
If you need help reach out!
You can visit https://www.arcrisis.org to find out about ways to seek immediate crisis support. If you need to talk to someone ASAP dial 988. It’s the 24/7 crisis/suicide hotline. Don’t stay quiet. Reach out! You are not alone!