“Transitions in 2025: Embracing Change, Owning Our Voice”

In this episode, we’re diving deep into transitions that have occurred for us in 2025—the shifts we’re navigating as Black women, Black mothers, and trailblazers in our own right. From career moves to personal growth, to motherhood to reclaiming our time, we’re taking full ownership of our experiences.

Join us as we explore what it means to stand ten toes down in our truth while pushing for equity, diversity, and the space to evolve unapologetically. Whether it’s your first time listening or if you’ve been listening for a while, we hope you feel more empowered after listening to this episode. Our co-host Deneshia Simpson leaves us with a special message as well. Tune in, tap in, and let’s grow together. Because 2025 is ours.

