Resilient Black Women
“Transitions in 2025: Embracing Change, Owning Our Voice”

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia SimpsonLeah Grant
Published March 7, 2025 at 7:05 AM CST
In this episode, we’re diving deep into transitions that have occurred for us in 2025—the shifts we’re navigating as Black women, Black mothers, and trailblazers in our own right. From career moves to personal growth, to motherhood to reclaiming our time, we’re taking full ownership of our experiences.

Join us as we explore what it means to stand ten toes down in our truth while pushing for equity, diversity, and the space to evolve unapologetically. Whether it’s your first time listening or if you’ve been listening for a while, we hope you feel more empowered after listening to this episode. Our co-host Deneshia Simpson leaves us with a special message as well. Tune in, tap in, and let’s grow together. Because 2025 is ours.

Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is a licensed professional counselor and host of Resilient Black Women.
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
