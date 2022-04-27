Home Is Where You Make It

If you’re familiar at all with the west African nation of Liberia, perhaps you know it as a nation founded as a place for formerly enslaved African-Americans to return back to Africa following the American Civil War. However, Liberia became home for many Caribbean migrants as well from nations like Barbados and Trinidad. In the latest episode of Undisciplined, we hear from Lorenzo Witherspoon. Witherspoon is an ambassador from Liberia, working alongside Nelson Mandela, the World Health Organization, and an international renaissance man.