Come to a Live Taping of Undisciplined on June 11!

Undisciplined will be having a live taping June 11th at NorthWest Arkansas Community College's Juneteenth Celebration event! The live podcast episode will be called “Movement Towards Freedom Now” and will feature Sarah Moore and Beth Coger from the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, Monique Jones from the Food Pantry at St. James Baptist Church in Fayetteville, and the folks behind the Instagram account Black Owned NWA. For more, visit kuaf.com/livepodcast

