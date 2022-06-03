© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
Undisciplined1400.png
Undisciplined

Come to a Live Taping of Undisciplined on June 11!

Published June 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Undisciplined will be having a live taping June 11th at NorthWest Arkansas Community College's Juneteenth Celebration event! The live podcast episode will be called “Movement Towards Freedom Now” and will feature Sarah Moore and Beth Coger from the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, Monique Jones from the Food Pantry at St. James Baptist Church in Fayetteville, and the folks behind the Instagram account Black Owned NWA. For more, visit kuaf.com/livepodcast

Tags

Undisciplined Undisciplined Live