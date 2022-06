Our host Dr. Caree Banton was interviewed alongside Allan Benson, the director of student life at Northwest Arkansas Community College on the latest edition of Ozarks at Large. As we’re coming up on the live taping, we wanted to share this interview about what you can look forward to with Saturday’s event. The Juneteenth Celebration at NWACC starts at 2pm, we’ll be taping our live episode at 4pm. We’ll see you on Saturday!