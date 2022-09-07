© 2022 KUAF
Undisciplined

The Winding Road to County Judge for Joseph Wood

Published September 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT
Joseph Wood is a surprising man in many ways. He was abandoned on the streets as a baby and was eventually fostered and adopted. He nearly became a Catholic priest. He’s a proud alumni of the historically black fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi. He’s a Chicago native Republican. And he’s also the first black county judge in the state of Arkansas. He sits down for an interview to discuss his life and time in politics with the Undisciplined crew.

Host: Caree Banton
Co-host and Producer: Matthew Moore
Guest: Joseph Wood

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio and Ozarks at Large

Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
