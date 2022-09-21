© 2022 KUAF
Undisciplined

Let's Talk Body Image

Published September 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
Do you remember the first time you were keenly aware of your body? Maybe a bully a school pointed out your skin tone, or you noticed your hair didn't look quite like your siblings. Body image plays a major role in our lives, and not just as kids. On today's episode we hear from Dr. Angela Mensah, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas.

Host: Caree Banton
Co-host and Producer: Matthew Moore
Associate Producer: Rachel Bernstein
Guest: Angela Mensah

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.

