Let's Talk Body Image
Do you remember the first time you were keenly aware of your body? Maybe a bully a school pointed out your skin tone, or you noticed your hair didn't look quite like your siblings. Body image plays a major role in our lives, and not just as kids. On today's episode we hear from Dr. Angela Mensah, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas.
Host: Caree Banton
Co-host and Producer: Matthew Moore
Associate Producer: Rachel Bernstein
Guest: Angela Mensah
Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.