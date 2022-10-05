© 2022 KUAF
Undisciplined

Basketball Long Before the NBA

Published October 5, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
The sport basketball was famously invented by James Naismith in 1891, and within a matter of years, African Americans picked up the sport and began playing. Claude Johnson is the author of The Black Fives and has researched extensively the history of African American basketball teams predating integrated professional basketball leagues in the United States.

Host: Caree Banton
Guest: Claude Johnson
Producer: Matthew Moore
Associate Producer: Rachel Bernstein

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio and Ozarks at Large.

Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
