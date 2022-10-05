Basketball Long Before the NBA

The sport basketball was famously invented by James Naismith in 1891, and within a matter of years, African Americans picked up the sport and began playing. Claude Johnson is the author of The Black Fives and has researched extensively the history of African American basketball teams predating integrated professional basketball leagues in the United States.

Host: Caree Banton

Guest: Claude Johnson

Producer: Matthew Moore

Associate Producer: Rachel Bernstein

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio and Ozarks at Large.