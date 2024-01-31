Pan-Africanism from an African Perspective
Kenneth Tagoe, currently an M.A. History student from Ghana, West Africa is passionate about Pan-Africanism. He grew up idolizing Pan-African icons like Marcus Garvey, Du Bois, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Kwame Nkrumah and the ideas of black consciousness advocated by Frederick Douglass. In this episode, we explore the History of the Black Bombers, Ghana's Amateur Boxing Team, and its contribution to Pan- Pan-Africanism and nation-building in Ghana.
