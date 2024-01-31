© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Undisciplined1400.png
Undisciplined

Pan-Africanism from an African Perspective

By Caree Banton,
Nenebi Tony
Published January 31, 2024 at 7:05 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Kenneth Tagoe, currently an M.A. History student from Ghana, West Africa is passionate about Pan-Africanism. He grew up idolizing Pan-African icons like Marcus Garvey, Du Bois, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Kwame Nkrumah and the ideas of black consciousness advocated by Frederick Douglass. In this episode, we explore the History of the Black Bombers, Ghana's Amateur Boxing Team, and its contribution to Pan- Pan-Africanism and nation-building in Ghana.

@uarkaast

Kenneth Tagoe:
* X or twitter is @Kenneth37069101
* Snap is kennethtagoe
* IG is tagoe.kenneth45

Undisciplined
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of <i>Undisciplined.</i>
See stories by Caree Banton
Nenebi Tony
Nenbi Tony is a writer and researcher from Ghana, West Africa, and the co-host of the Undisciplined podcast.
See stories by Nenebi Tony