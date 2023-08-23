Anthony Owura-Akuaku, also known as Nenebi Tony, is a writer and researcher hailing from Ghana, West Africa. His work intricately explores the convergence of law, business, media, and culture. In his acclaimed book, "everything that happened and the people who made it," Nenebi Tony artfully profiles Ghana's top 10 most influential entertainment brands of the 2010s. Currently a Graduate Entrepreneurship Fellow at the University of Arkansas, he is diligently pursuing a Master of Science degree in Finance. Nenebi Tony's unique perspective as cohost of Undisciplined is enriched by his upbringing in a city where the profound influences of American rap music and the European model of Christianity intersect with traditional African values, providing an invaluable postmodern yet cosmopolitan African viewpoint.