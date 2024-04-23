© 2024 KUAF
Undisciplined

Textbooks: Facts Are Not Necessarily Truth

By Caree Banton,
Karynecia ConnerLeah Grant
Published April 23, 2024 at 1:52 PM CDT
In this episode of Undisciplined, we explore the complexities, conscientious choices, and cultural considerations that impact the development of textbooks. American Historian, author, and academic Dr. Kathleen DuVal talks with us about how her interests in early American history led to her co-authorship on Give Me Liberty! We put the textbook in conversation with the current textbook culture throughout the United States, its use and relevance for curriculum and instruction in the 7-12 social studies classroom, and the topics yet to be explored. This episode is a fascinating dive into understanding how the everyday citizen should read, question, and analyze textbooks for their storytelling of truth versus fact.

