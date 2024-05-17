© 2024 KUAF
Undisciplined

Black Wall Street: The Enduring Legacy of a Race Massacre

By Caree Banton,
Karynecia ConnerLeah Grant
Published May 17, 2024 at 9:19 AM CDT
In this episode, we chat with Victor Luckerson, journalist and author of Built From the Fire, recognized as a Best Book of the Year by the New York Times, is a multigenerational saga of a family and a community in Tulsa’s Greenwood district, known as “Black Wall Street.” Listeners can look forward to exploring the differences between the mythology about the Tulsa Race Massacre and the evidential facts of what occurred before, during, and after the massacre. Join us as we explore the connections between the forms of racial violence of the past and modern forms of racial violence enacted through policies like urban renewal and gentrification. Enjoy the lessons that critical figures of Black Wall Street have to teach us about women, Black love, wealth, and success.

Bryan Hembree

Undisciplined
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of <i>Undisciplined.</i>
Karynecia Conner
Karynecia Conner is the host of Undisciplined.
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
