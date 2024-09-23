© 2025 KUAF
Undisciplined1400.png
Undisciplined

Facts and Fiction in West Africa

By Caree Banton,
Karynecia ConnerLeah Grant
Published September 23, 2024 at 1:15 PM CDT
We talk with Arkansas International Writer-at-Risk, Uchenna Awoke about his debut novel, "The Liquid Eye of a Moon." Described as a modern day, A Nigerian Catcher in the Rye, Uchenna Awoke’s masterful debut breaks the silence about a hidden and dangerous contemporary caste system. The Liquid Eye of a Moon" is by turns hilarious and poignant, capturing all the messiness of adolescence, and the difficulty of making your own way in a world that seeks to oppress you.

Uchenna Awoke
Undisciplined
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of <i>Undisciplined.</i>
Karynecia Conner
Karynecia Conner is the host of Undisciplined.
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
