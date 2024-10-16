© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF and Ozarks at Large are hosting NWA Mayoral Candidate Forums on Oct. 15, 22 & 28. Click here for more information!
Undisciplined1400.png
Undisciplined

"Immersive Material Culture: 3D Digitization for Community Representation in Liberia and Nigeria"

By Caree Banton,
Karynecia ConnerLeah Grant
Published October 16, 2024 at 7:05 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This episode explores the how one can think outside of the box of how museum exhibitions can be facilitated by utilizing digital humanities. Stevens talks about ways of reconceptualizing the display of African artifacts that are in institutions in the United States. Stevens bring virtual and augmented reality to the exhibition of African artifacts using a process of “affective curation,” which situate objects in their proper social, cultural and emotional contexts.

@the_forgetful_historian

@thewordyprofessor

Undisciplined
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of <i>Undisciplined.</i>
See stories by Caree Banton
Karynecia Conner
Karynecia Conner is the host of Undisciplined.
See stories by Karynecia Conner
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
See stories by Leah Grant