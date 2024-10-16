"Immersive Material Culture: 3D Digitization for Community Representation in Liberia and Nigeria"
This episode explores the how one can think outside of the box of how museum exhibitions can be facilitated by utilizing digital humanities. Stevens talks about ways of reconceptualizing the display of African artifacts that are in institutions in the United States. Stevens bring virtual and augmented reality to the exhibition of African artifacts using a process of “affective curation,” which situate objects in their proper social, cultural and emotional contexts.
