“The Significance of Celebrating Black Holidays”
In this podcast episode, we speak with Dr. Angela Mosley-Monts, former interim Chancellor of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion about connecting with people through the holidays and celebratory moments they hold dear. Mosley-Monts explains the importance of cultural intelligence, such as connecting with people through their holidays is significant for an increasingly interconnected world, doing business, and understanding different people in our community.
@the_forgetful_historian
@thewordyprofessor
Angela Mosley-Monts: @ammonts