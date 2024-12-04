© 2024 KUAF
Undisciplined1400.png
Undisciplined

“The Significance of Celebrating Black Holidays”

By Caree Banton,
Karynecia Conner
Published December 4, 2024 at 10:36 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

In this podcast episode, we speak with Dr. Angela Mosley-Monts, former interim Chancellor of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion about connecting with people through the holidays and celebratory moments they hold dear. Mosley-Monts explains the importance of cultural intelligence, such as connecting with people through their holidays is significant for an increasingly interconnected world, doing business, and understanding different people in our community.

@the_forgetful_historian

@thewordyprofessor

Angela Mosley-Monts: @ammonts

Undisciplined
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of <i>Undisciplined.</i>
Karynecia Conner
Karynecia Conner is the host of Undisciplined.
