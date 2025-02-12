The Presidency and the Fruit of American Exceptionalism

In this episode, we speak with American historian John A. Cooper's distinguished professor, Randall B. Woods. Through his book John Quincy Adams: A Man for the Whole People, we examine the role of familial life, education, and travel in past and current President's leadership, diplomacy, and representation of citizenry. In this conversation, we use former President John Q. Adams's political biography to unearth the relationships between American Presidents of the past and present with the people. Contextualizing these relationships unveils some of the ideologies of American presidents and the impact on the general welfare and interest of the people and progression toward social and economic justice. This episode is an essential staple for listeners to contextualize: what makes an effective President?

