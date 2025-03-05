To Whom You Give Your Money is to Whom You Give Your Power: Toward A Critical Economics Education

In this episode, we explore the curricular foundations of Critical Economics education with Dr. Neil Shanks, clinical assistant professor of middle and secondary education at Baylor University. Dr. Shanks helps us to examine how culture distinctly interacts with economic systems and how to translate that understanding into teaching practice. This episode is timely for those seeking to reconceptualize our understanding and approach to teaching economics. Listeners will find practical examples of community-based cultural markets, assignments, and activities to implement critical economics in one's daily life and the classroom.

