ADE Launches Call Center, Issues Five-Day In-Person Instruction Directive

New cases of COVID-19 increased by 912 today, including 754 community cases. Governor Asa Hutchinson said there were 158 new cases in correctional facilities, most of those at the Delta Regional Unit in Chicot County, so the state is planning to test each inmate at Arkansas's 19 correctional facilities. Pulaski County had the most new community cases with 79, Sebastian County had 51, Washington County had 42 and Benton County had 20. The governor also reported 18 more deaths from the virus bringing the total to 508. Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key announced the state had opened a call resource center for parents and teachers to access information about education and school reopening. The Department of Education also issued a directive that school districts have to offer in-person instruction five days a week. Meanwhile, the Department of Health is issuing new guidelines for school-sponsored music, band and choral activities. We also got an update from Dr. Greg Bledsoe, Arkansas's Surgeon General, who is also the chair of the advisory committee on high school sports. Acting Health Secretary Jose Romero also became the state's permanent secretary replacing Dr. Nate Smith, who has taken a job at the CDC. To watch the full briefing, click here.