Community Spotlight: Gala Benefitting Open Avenues

Today Pete talks with Christine Tan with SupplyPike, a local business, about an upcoming fundraiser for Open Avenues, a local nonprofit working to provide employment opportunities to people with disabilities.

The City of Stars Valentine's Day Charity Gala will be held Friday, Februrary 7th from 6:30pm to 10:30 pm at the Walton Arts Center. All of the proceeds from this event will be used by Open Avenues to provide transportation for the program's participants, allowing them to travel to and from work.

For more information, visit the Open Avenues website.