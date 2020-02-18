Community Spotlight: UArk Anthropology Open House Event Pt. 3

In honor of the upcoming fifth annual UArk Anthropology Open House event, Pete is joined by Claire Terhune, an assistant professor of biological anthropology from the University of Arkansas, to talk about this upcoming event. This free event will be held on the 1st floor of historic Old Main on Wednesday February 19th, from 4 - 7 pm, and will offer a variety of labs and activities.

For more information on the different subdisciplines of anthropology, feel free to visit the Open House or the Open House event website.