Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Former Senator Pryor Hospitalized with COVID-19, Saturday's Case Spike Attributed to Prison

By 30 minutes ago

On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 572 additional coronavirus cases in the state. Hospitalizations increased by 19 to a total of 439 and deaths increased by two to a total of 323. Washington and Benton Counties had 53 and 23 cases respectively. Pulaski County reported the most cases with 77. On Saturday, the state reported 1,061 new cases, the largest single-day increase the state has seen so far. Arkansas Secretary of Health Nate Smith said a large portion of the weekend's new cases, especially on Saturday, came from the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern. Over the last four days more than 500 people have tested positive in the facility and officials are monitoring the situations. Smith and Hutchinson again reiterated the importance of wearing masks in public and why it works. The governor also offered prayers to the Pryor family. Former Senator David Pryor and his wife, Barbara, have tested positive for COVID-19. The senator remains in the hospital, while his wife has returned home. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Arkansas Records 1,061 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, UAMS Chancellor Weighs In on Masks

By 6 hours ago

On Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Health recorded 1,061 new cases of COVID-19 across the state making for the highest single-day increase in cases. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Cam Patterson also weighed in on the need for a statwide mask ordinance and school reopening.

Governor Delivers Coronavirus Response Briefing From De Queen

By Jul 10, 2020

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Friday's coronavirus response briefing from De Queen where he announced the state had recorded another 751 new COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations increased by another eight, bringing the total to 402. Hot Springs County recorded the most new cases with 145 and Pulaski had 100. Benton and Washington Counties recorded 54 and 51 new cases, respectively. Sebastian County had an additional 42. The governor also discussed commercial lab test wait times.

Governor Delays Start of School Year As State Records 806 New Coronavirus Cases

By Jul 9, 2020

At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas reported 806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hour monitoring period, as well as 36 additional hospitalizations bringing the state to another record high of 394 with 82 people on ventilators. The governor also announced the start of the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed from August 13 to the week of August 24, but no later than August 26, to make sure school districts have additional time to plan and prepare for a blended learning environment.

Updated UAMS Models Project 6,000 to 20,000 New Coronavirus a Day by Fall

By Jul 9, 2020
Courtesy / UAMS

Updated coronavirus forecasting models from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences project between 6,000 and 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day by the end of September based on several behavioral scenarios. The models also predict Arkansas will reach a peak of cases at the end of October with 150,000 active cases.

State Sees 734 New COVID-19 Cases, Economic Recovery Task Force Releases Poll Results

By & Jul 8, 2020

After two days of reduced numbers of positive coronavirus cases following lower testing levels during the Fourth of July holiday, Arkansas is reporting 734 new cases of COVID-19 out of 4,567 tests. Four more people have died and there were 11 fewer people in the state's hospitals. Governor Asa Hutchinson said he's concerned about the low rate of testing in Washington County and reminded residents that they can get tested at the Washington County Health Unit, which will ramp up testing efforts starting next week.