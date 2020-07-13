Former Senator Pryor Hospitalized with COVID-19, Saturday's Case Spike Attributed to Prison

On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 572 additional coronavirus cases in the state. Hospitalizations increased by 19 to a total of 439 and deaths increased by two to a total of 323. Washington and Benton Counties had 53 and 23 cases respectively. Pulaski County reported the most cases with 77. On Saturday, the state reported 1,061 new cases, the largest single-day increase the state has seen so far. Arkansas Secretary of Health Nate Smith said a large portion of the weekend's new cases, especially on Saturday, came from the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern. Over the last four days more than 500 people have tested positive in the facility and officials are monitoring the situations. Smith and Hutchinson again reiterated the importance of wearing masks in public and why it works. The governor also offered prayers to the Pryor family. Former Senator David Pryor and his wife, Barbara, have tested positive for COVID-19. The senator remains in the hospital, while his wife has returned home. To watch the full briefing, click here.