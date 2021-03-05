Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

With Jury Trials Delayed Until May, Defendants and Victims Await Justice

By 1 hour ago
  • Stock Image

There have been very few Circuit Court jury trials held across Arkansas in the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there have been brief windows of time when those types of in person proceeding were allowed, the Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended all felony jury trials through the end of April. The year long delay is having an impact on everyone involved in local judicial systems.

CORRECTION: In our report, we failed to make the following distinction: Washington County Deputy Public Defender Kevin Lammers can count the number of out-of-custody pleas on one hand, but says the number of in-custody resolutions has remained about the same during the pandemic.

Tags: 
Judicial System
Circuit Court
Felony Cases
Felony
Jail
Arkansas Prisons
Prison
Plea Deal
Benton County
Sebastian County
Washington County

Related Content

Department of Corrections Resumes Modified In-Person Visitation

By Mar 4, 2021

It’s been nearly a year since most Arkansas inmates have been permitted to have in-person visitation. That will change this weekend, as the Department of Corrections launches a modified visitation pilot program at four facilities including the Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center. It's the department’s second attempt at implementing the program, which it suspended Dec. 30 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Benton County Sheriff's Office Holds Book Drive to Restock Jail Library Cart

By Feb 24, 2021

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is holding a book drive this week to restock its library cart at the jail. The sheriff's office stopped offering books to inmates last year because of ongoing vandalism, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins. Last month, the ACLU of Arkansas released a statement calling on the sheriff's office to lift its book ban because it violates inmates' First Amendment rights. Books can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 26.

Benton County Sheriff Ends Immigration Status Checks for Nonviolent Misdemeanants

By Dec 11, 2020

The Benton County Sheriff's Office has scaled back the scope of its participation in the 287(g) program run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Sheriff Shawn Holloway has decided to stop screening the immigration status of nonviolent misdemeanor detainees in order to keep families together.

Benton County Sheriff Reports 164 Detainees, 13 Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

By Jun 19, 2020
Courtesy / Daniel Maxwell

After two cases of COVID-19 were detected in an inmate and staff member at the Benton County jail this weekend, the sheriff's office tested all its detainees and employees this week. Results show 164 inmates and 13 staff have the virus. Sheriff Shawn Holloway addressed the situation in a media conference Thursday.

COVID-19 Inside Arkansas Prisons: Virus Spreads Through Inmate Populations and Staff

By Jun 9, 2020
Courtesy / Mike Keckhaver

In a three-part series supported by the National Geographic Society's COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalists, multimedia reporter Anna Stitt takes an extensive look at the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had in Arkansas prisons. In the last three months, nearly 1,200 inmates in four state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 134 staff working at eight state prisons have also tested positive.