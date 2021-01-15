Media Warned To Take Safety Precautions During Presidential Transition

Anti-media bias spurred by President Trump gave way to overt violence against the media covering last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Reporters across the U.S. and in Arkansas are being warned to take precautions while covering armed pro-Trump protests, which are possible in all 50 states this weekend. Luke Story, director of the Arkansas Broadcasters Association, and Frank Lockwood, Washington D.C. correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, who was an eye witness to the insurrection, provide insight.