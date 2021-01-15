Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Media Warned To Take Safety Precautions During Presidential Transition

By 6 minutes ago
  • Tear gas being deployed outside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.
    Tear gas being deployed outside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.
    Courtesy / Tyler Merbler
  • Trump supporter carrying a treason flag in Washington, DC, the day before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
    Trump supporter carrying a treason flag in Washington, DC, the day before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
    Courtesy / Frank Lockwood
  • Broken glass on east Capitol exit door caused by pro-Trump insurgents.
    Broken glass on east Capitol exit door caused by pro-Trump insurgents.
    Courtesy / Frank Lockwood

Anti-media bias spurred by President Trump gave way to overt violence against the media covering last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Reporters across the U.S. and in Arkansas are being warned to take precautions while covering armed pro-Trump protests, which are possible in all 50 states this weekend. Luke Story, director of the Arkansas Broadcasters Association, and Frank Lockwood, Washington D.C. correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, who was an eye witness to the insurrection, provide insight. 

Arkansas Democrat Gazette
Arkansas Broadcasters Association
Capitol Riots

