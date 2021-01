At 68 years old, Sherry Marshall says it's going to be weeks before she can get an approved COVID-19 vaccine under Arkansas's rollout plan, so she opted to join a trial for the AstraZeneca vaccine with the 66 percent chance she got the real thing instead of the placebo. Meanwhile, local pharmacies, like Debbie's Family Pharmacy in Rogers, are urging patience as they alone have a vaccine waitlist with more than 7,000 names on it.