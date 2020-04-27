Ozarks at Large for Monday, April 27, 2020

On today's show, we have the latest from Governor Asa Hutchinson's daily coronavirus briefing, which aired at noon today overlapping a portion of the noon edition of Ozarks at Large. Plus, we speak with protestors and Tyson Foods representatives as the company closes several plants in other parts of the country because of coronavirus outbreaks in the facilities. And, we find out what local gym operators are doing to keep customers engaged as they wait for the governor to provide guidelines for reopening their businesses.