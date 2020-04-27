Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Ozarks at Large for Monday, April 27, 2020

On today's show, we have the latest from Governor Asa Hutchinson's daily coronavirus briefing, which aired at noon today overlapping a portion of the noon edition of Ozarks at Large. Plus, we speak with protestors and Tyson Foods representatives as the company closes several plants in other parts of the country because of coronavirus outbreaks in the facilities. And, we find out what local gym operators are doing to keep customers engaged as they wait for the governor to provide guidelines for reopening their businesses.

Governor Provides Update on Reopening Plans, but Says He's Watching Other States

The number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas topped 3,000 on Monday. During today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson discussed how the state is going ahead of the possible May 4 date for easing some current restrictions. He said Arkansas is doing well when it comes to reopening qualifications suggested for the first phase of the Opening American Up Again framework from the White House.

Tyson Meat Packers, Food Processors Press for Coronavirus Protection

J. Froelich / KUAF

The social justice group Venceremos recently tried to deliver petitions signed by nearly 200 line workers to the plant manager of a Tyson poultry slaughterhouse on Berry Street in Springdale. The petitioners are seeking comprehensive coronavirus workplace protections.

Grant Supports Nonprofit's Fight Against Opioid Epidemic

The Matt Adams Foundation is using a $79,000 Cigna Foundation grant to support its Northwest Arkansas Opioid Response Project. Since its inception in March 2019, the organization has trained and distributed Naloxone opioid overdose reversal kits to more than 2,200 community members including 20 police and fire departments, and nearly 50 lives have been saved through the program.

20th Annual Celebration of Excellence Goes Virtual

The Fayetteville Public Education Foundation is going ahead with the 20th Celebration of Excellence. While it will be a virtual event held on Facebook Live, there will still be an emcee and a meal.

Northwest Arkansas Gyms Move Exercise Online or Outside

D. Caruth / KUAF

This week, Governor Asa Hutchinson will make a decision on when gyms and fitness centers can reopen, but in the meantime, many owners are finding alternative ways to bring exercise outside of their facilities and to clients looking to stay healthy while social distancing. 

Hogs Might Be Sidelined, but Razorbacks-Inspired Music Is Not

The pandemic has put sports on hold, so instead we spend some time with archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Cemter for Oral and Visual History to remind us how influential sports can be. This week we hear songs inspired by the Arkansas Razorbacks.