Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Reflections in Black: John H Johnson

By 4 minutes ago
  • Courtesy / Ebony Magazine

John H. Johnson was born in Arkansas City, Ark. on Janurary 19, 1918. During the Great Depression, the Johnson family moved to Chicago to pursue a higher education for John so that he could follow his dream of becoming a journalist. During his time in high school he became editor for the school's newspaper and yearbook. Johnson received a scholarship at the University of Chicago, and during his time in college, Johnson met Harry H. Pace, a man who offered Johnson a role as assitant editor at his newspaper. Eventually, Johnson out of college to work at the newspaper full-time. After several years working for Pace, Johnson eventually started his own publication: Negro Digest. With the support of Chicago's largest distributor, Johnson found himself with the ability to expand his production and open up another wildly sucessful publication, Ebony Magazine.

Tags: 
Reflections in Black

Related Content

Reflections in Black: Alfonso Schomburg

By Feb 12, 2020
Wikimedia commons

Born in San Juan Puerto Rico in 1873, Alfonso Schomburg was inspired by Latin revolutionaries and wanted to join the movement to ensure human rights for his people. independence movement. After the disbanding of the revolutionary parties, Schomburg devoted his time to studying and recording American history in the south. Later Schomburg would go on to found a historical society for African American research and actively work to collect and create space to tell the story of black America.

Reflections in Black: Carter G. Woodson

By Feb 5, 2020

On the one year anniversary of Reflections in Black, we go back in our archives to the first installment of the segment curated by Raven Cook. Born in Virginia nearly 150 years ago, Dr. Carter G. Woodson was a champion of chronicling and celebrating American history.

Raven Cook of "Reflections in Black" Featured on NWA Alive

By Jan 31, 2020
NWA Alive

Raven Cook, host of the weekly Reflections in Black, a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large exploring the legacy of black Americans, is the focus of NWA Alive's video feature this week. An Associate Museum Educator for Outreach and Community Tours for Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Raven is also a the creator of Foundations: Black History Educational Programming.

Reflections in Black: Stacey Abrams

By & Jan 22, 2020
Courtesy / Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams was born in Madison, Wis. in 1973, but her family eventually settled in Atlanta, Ga. While she was in high school, Abrams was hired as a typist and speechwriter for a congressional campaign. She attained various higher degrees, culminating in a J.D. from Yale Law School in 1999, and worked as a tax attorney. At 29, Abrams was appointed Deputy City Attorney for Atlanta and in 2007, she was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives. In 2011, Abrams became the first African American minority leader in the Georgia House.

Reflections in Black: Coretta Scott King

By & Jan 29, 2020
Courtesy / Robin Nelson/ZUMA Press/Newscom

Born in 1927 in Alabama, Coretta Scott was the third of four children. As a child, she worked to increase her family's income, but also studied music and evenutally won a scholarship to the New England Conservatory of Music. While studying in Massachussets, Coretta Scott met and married Martin Luther King, Jr. Along with her husband, Scott King became a leader and activist in the Civil Rights movement. Following the assasination of Maritn Luther King, Jr., Scott King played a prominent role in the Civil Rights and Women's movements and became an advocate for equality around the world.