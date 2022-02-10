Related Programs: 
Sound Perimeter: Tabla

By & Lia Uribe 3 hours ago

This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe explores the tabla, the main percussive instrument used in Northern Indian classical music. Featuring music and performances by Nilan Chaudhuri, Dinuk Wijeratne the Boston Conservatory Orchestra, Sandeep Das, Bjork and Talvin Singh.

SoNA will feature Dinuk Wijeratne, Tabla Concerto Movements 1 and 2, and tabla soloist Sandeep Das, at 7:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 26 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. The program includes pieces by Grażyna Bacewicz and Robert Schumann."

