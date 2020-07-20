Related Program: 
Stanford Epidemiologist Discusses COVID-19 Death Rate, Herd Immunity, Mutation

By 53 minutes ago
  • Erin Mordecai is an assistant professor of biology at Stanford University.
    Courtesy / Stanford University

In a two-part interview, we speak with Erin Mordecai, an assistant professor of biology at Stanford University, about COVID-19. Part one of the conversation includes discussions about the death rate, herd immunity and whether the virus has the potential to mutate.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

Health Department, Latino Community Leaders Discuss Next Steps Following CDC Visit

By Jul 16, 2020
Courtesy / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

In a two-part report, we examine the findings and recommendations made by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, which spent three weeks in Northwest Arkansas investigating the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Latino and Marshallese communities. In part one, we speak with a representative from the Arkansas Department of Health about their next steps and get reaction from Latino community leaders, who worked with the CDC during their visit.

Marshallese Leaders Respond to CDC Assessment of Pandemic Impact in Arkansas

By Jul 16, 2020
J. Froelich / KUAF

 

In part two of our report, we learn more about the CDC team's investigation into why a disproportionate number of Marshallese migrants in Arkansas have been sickened or died from COVID-19. Marshallese physician, Dr. Sheldon Riklon, who helped guide the study, and Republic of the Marshall Islands Secretary of Health and Human Services Jack Neidenthal provide cultural context and reaction to the findings. For the full report from the CDC, click here.

 

Arkansas Surpasses 30,000 Cumulative COVID-19 Cases

By Jul 15, 2020

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Wednesday's coronavirus response briefing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway where he announced the state had surpassed 30,000 cumulative COVID-19 infections with the addition of  564 new cases. The state completed 5,146 tests in the latest 24-hour reporting period, which the governor said is not enough to meet the state's goal of conducting 200,000 tests in July. Pulaski County once again reported the greatest number of cases with 78, Sebastian County had 52, while Washington and Benton Counties had 46 and 38 new cases, respectively. Dr.

Arkansas Education Association Calls for Statewide Safety Standards for School Reopening

By Jul 13, 2020
Courtesy / Arkansas Education Association

Following Governor Asa Hutchinson's Thursday briefing with Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key regarding school reopening in the fall, the Arkansas Education Association issued a statement expressing somce of its concerns with the plan and reopening overall. We speak with AEA Executive Director Tracey-Ann Nelson about the statement.

Governor Delays Start of School Year, Outlines Response Plan

By & Jul 10, 2020

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced the 2020-2021 school year start date will be pushed back from Aug. 13 to the week of Aug. 24, but no later than Aug. 26. He also announced a three-tiered response system for when a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19.