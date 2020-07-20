Stanford Epidemiologist Discusses COVID-19 Death Rate, Herd Immunity, Mutation

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Wednesday's coronavirus response briefing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway where he announced the state had surpassed 30,000 cumulative COVID-19 infections with the addition of 564 new cases. The state completed 5,146 tests in the latest 24-hour reporting period, which the governor said is not enough to meet the state's goal of conducting 200,000 tests in July. Pulaski County once again reported the greatest number of cases with 78, Sebastian County had 52, while Washington and Benton Counties had 46 and 38 new cases, respectively. Dr.