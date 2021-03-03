Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

State Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Food Processing Workers

By 24 minutes ago

As we near the one year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic's arrival in Arkansas, more Arkansans are becoming eligible for vaccinations. During his weekly coronavirus response briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson expanded the current phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout to food processing workers, which will make an additional 49,000 people eligible for the shot. Last month, the governor expanded vaccine eligibility to people between the ages of 65 and 70. Restaurant workers remain off the list even though many of the previous health directives, now guidelines, come into play at restaurants and bars. Hutchinson said the state is not yet prepared to administer vaccines to that group, but he believes it's closing in on its goal to finish the 1B vaccination by the end of this month. After the governor's briefing yesterday, President Joe Biden announced the federal government expects to have all adults wanting a shot vaccinated by the end of May. Arkansas is expecting to receive an additional 2,500 to 3,000 Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses weekly in addition to 24,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The governor also pledged to make vaccines more available in rural parts of the state. The state has also confirmed its first case of a COVID-19 variant from the U.K., but Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said that wasn't an unexpected development. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Tags: 
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Decline Significantly in February

By Mar 2, 2021

After a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stressed the Arkansas health care system in January, February offered a welcome respite as hospitalizations and cases declined around the state. In our monthly conversation with the assistant editors of ArkansasCovid.com, we discuss these declines, as well as how a data cleanup by the Arkansas Department of Health impacted averages and totals on the final day of the month.

Could an End to COVID-19 Mandates Mean the End of the Public Health Emergency?

By Mar 2, 2021

John Brummett, political columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, speaks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about Gov. Asa Hutchinson's changes to the state's public health directives and whether they could mean an end to the public health emergency.

Governor Lifts COVID-19 Mandates on Businesses, Extends Health Emergency

By & Feb 26, 2021

Gov. Asa Hutchinson held another coronavirus response briefing this morning to make three announcements. The first was that he is extending the public health emergency declaration for another 30 days until March 31. The continuation of the declaration, Hutchinson said, allows for continued Medicaid reimbursements for telehealth, business liability protections and remote learning options for school districts.

Governor Expands Vaccination Eligibility to People 65 and Older

By & Feb 24, 2021

Gov. Asa Hutchinson started his weekly coronavirus response briefing by acknowledging a somber milestone as the U.S. surpassed half a million COVID-19 deaths this week. That total includes more than 5,000 Arkansans. He then announced the state would be expanding vaccination eligibility to people 65 and older. Hutchinson said the state decided to move the group up in the vaccination line from phase 1C to phase 1B because that population has high instances of COVID-19 co-morbidities that lead to worse outcomes.

As COVID-19 Cases Drop, State Eases Restrictions on Indoor Gatherings

By Feb 17, 2021

Gov. Asa Hutchinson devoted the first few minutes of his weekly coronavirus response briefing to the pair of winter storms hammering the state this week. He said the snow, wind and record-setting lows are combining to create the most severe weather situation he's seen in the state in his lifetime. As a result of the weather emergency, Hutchinson extended the National Guard's deployment through Friday in the event Arkansans need assistance. Around 100 service members are deployed around the state.