State Reports 383 New Cases, Will Provide School District-Level COVID-19 Data

Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero are not ready to call reduced numbers of positive COVID-19 test results in Arkansas a trend, but they say they're cautiously optimistic. Today's number of new cases, 383, is the lowest it's been in a few weeks though it does come after a day of reduced test results with just more than 4,100. Three counties reported more than 20 cases in the most recent 24-hour period: Pulaski 63, Sebastian 31 and Carroll 20. There were an additional 11 deaths from the virus. The state also announced it will make available school district-level data for cumulative cases, active cases, number of tests administered and positvity rates. Secretary of Education Johnny Key said district-level data will be available before the first day of school and then weekly after that. To watch the full briefing, click here.