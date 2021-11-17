USDA Wildlife Scientists Confirm COVID-19 in White-Tail Deer

USDA scientists have detected SARS-CoV-2 — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — in white-tail deer in a half dozen states. New published research indicates deer are biologically vulnerable to the virus, which apparently is spreading deer-to-deer. This summer, Congress provided USDA Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service (APHIS) $300 million through the American Rescue Plan Act to expand monitoring and surveillance of susceptible animals for SARS-CoV-2, to measure the incidence as well as implications.