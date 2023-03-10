Resilient Black Women: Black Women's Gynecological Health with Dr. Gabi

Joi and Deneisha are releasing an episode each week in March to highlight Black Women's Health. This week's episode features an interview with Dr. Gabi, a gynecologist based in the UK who is on a mission to save black women’s wombs, by addressing the root cause of genecology disease, a disease that disproportionately affects black women worldwide. This racial disparity in health outcomes means that black women are more likely to suffer with genecology conditions that cause chronic pain and heavy bleeding. Black women also experience higher rates of infertility, maternal mortality and a final point of losing their wombs via hysterectomy compared to women of other races.

Dr. Gabi shares her advice on specific reproductive health issues impacting Black Women, such as fibroids and endometriosis, as well as advice for all women on how to proactively take care of their reproductive health. To learn more about Dr. Gabi and her work, visit her website here.