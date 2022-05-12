© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Time For Patio Performances

Published May 12, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT
Tunes -Grove.png

Hot weather means patio season is in full swing, which also means that outdoor opportunities for live music are also ramping up.

Thr., May 12

  • Joe Stamm Band at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $7 adv, $10 day of, 8 p.m.
  • Old Crow Medicine Show, Brittney Spencer at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $48, $20 for students, 7:30 p.m.
  • Jazz Jam at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Roger Thomas at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.

Fri., May 13

Sat., May 14

Sun., May 15

Mon., May 16

  • Joseph Huber, Jordan Moyes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.

Tue., May 17

  • Sevendust at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $38.00, 7 p.m.
  • J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed., May 18

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., May 19

Tags

Ozarks At Large Talking TunesMusic
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
