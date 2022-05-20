© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

Fayetteville Arts Council Muralists Complete Commissions

Published May 20, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
Jeremy1.jpg
1 of 3  — Jeremy1.jpg
Jeremy Navarette's mural serves as a colorful welcome to those entering Fayetteville's downtown district.
J.Froelich
Jeremy2.jpg
2 of 3  — Jeremy2.jpg
Artist Jeremy Navarette painted a lightening bug, one of numerous creatures, on his 400 square foot mural, now complete near the intersection of Block Street and Archibald Yell Boulevard.
J.Froelich
Austin.jpg
3 of 3  — Austin.jpg
Artist Austin Floyd is incorporating a historic Fayetteville High School sport mascot mural, which he recently restored and embellished, into his wildlife mural he's painting at the intersection of College Avenue and Rock Street.
J.Froelich

Last winter, Fayetteville Arts Council selected two artists, Jeremy Navarette and Austin Floyd, to paint murals on either end of a tall winding concrete retaining wall along Archibald Yell, a busy historic highway in South Fayetteville. Navarette completed his mural last week over three days. Floyd plans to complete his mural this weekend, and welcomes visitors to stop by.

Tags

Ozarks At Large Fayetteville Roots FestMuralsEnterprise Story
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content