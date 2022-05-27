Siloam Springs Brewery Taps into Sustainability
Sustain-A-Grain helps farmers grow Kernza and then connects them with producers like Ivory bill.
The restoration kernza ale is on tap now at Ivory Bill Brewing Company in Siloam Springs
Ivory Bill Brewing Company in Siloam Springs released it new Restoration Kernza Ale, earlier this month. The beer uses the Kernza grain, a perennial wheatgrass developed by the Land Institute, and is the first of its kind to be brewed in Arkansas.