© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

Siloam Springs Brewery Taps into Sustainability

Published May 27, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
kernza 1.jpg
1 of 2  — kernza 1.jpg
Sustain-A-Grain helps farmers grow Kernza and then connects them with producers like Ivory bill.
D. Caruth
kernza 2.jpg
2 of 2  — kernza 2.jpg
The restoration kernza ale is on tap now at Ivory Bill Brewing Company in Siloam Springs
D. Caruth

Ivory Bill Brewing Company in Siloam Springs released it new Restoration Kernza Ale, earlier this month. The beer uses the Kernza grain, a perennial wheatgrass developed by the Land Institute, and is the first of its kind to be brewed in Arkansas.

Tags

Ozarks At Large BeerSustainable AgricultureSustainabilityAgricultureSiloam Springs
Daniel Caruth
See stories by Daniel Caruth