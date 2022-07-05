© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

El Salvador Consulate Opens in Springdale

Published July 5, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
IMG_6684.jpeg
1 of 5  — IMG_6684.jpeg
Exterior of the new El Salvador Consulate on Sunset Avenue in Springdale
J.Froelich
IMG_6685.jpeg
2 of 5  — IMG_6685.jpeg
Intake and reception area for El Salvador residents seeking services.
J.Froelich
IMG_6697.jpeg
3 of 5  — IMG_6697.jpeg
Jessica Aguilar-Hiett, director of Salvadorenos Unidos Para Arkansas, stands with Vice Consul Mercedes Argueta.
J.Froelich
IMG_6690.jpeg
4 of 5  — IMG_6690.jpeg
Interior waiting area for Salvadorian clients.
J.Froelich
IMG_6689.jpeg
5 of 5  — IMG_6689.jpeg
Visitors place flags on a large wall map inside the consulate, showing towns and cities of origin.
J.Froelich

The new El Salvador Consulate provides critical services to the region's expanding Salvadorian population. We take a tour of the new government facility.

Tags

Ozarks At Large El SalvadorHispanic CommunityLatino CommunityOzarks at Large
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content