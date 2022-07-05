El Salvador Consulate Opens in Springdale
1 of 5 — IMG_6684.jpeg
Exterior of the new El Salvador Consulate on Sunset Avenue in Springdale
J.Froelich
2 of 5 — IMG_6685.jpeg
Intake and reception area for El Salvador residents seeking services.
J.Froelich
3 of 5 — IMG_6697.jpeg
Jessica Aguilar-Hiett, director of Salvadorenos Unidos Para Arkansas, stands with Vice Consul Mercedes Argueta.
J.Froelich
4 of 5 — IMG_6690.jpeg
Interior waiting area for Salvadorian clients.
J.Froelich
5 of 5 — IMG_6689.jpeg
Visitors place flags on a large wall map inside the consulate, showing towns and cities of origin.
J.Froelich
The new El Salvador Consulate provides critical services to the region's expanding Salvadorian population. We take a tour of the new government facility.